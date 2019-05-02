× Three firefighters injured, at least two people displaced in Columbia house fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three firefighters were injured and at least two people were displaced Thursday as a result of a fire in Columbia, fire officials tell FOX43.

The firefighters were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation. There’s no word on the severity of their injuries.

The fire broke out at a home on Locust Street around 3:15 p.m. Officials say the cause of the fire was a cooking accident from the homeowners, a man and woman. They called 911 and evacuated safely with a dog.

Officials say the fire was under control in approximately five minutes upon arrival.

The total damage is estimated between $90,000 and $100,000.