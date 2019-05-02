× Waynesboro man accused of threatening woman, attempting to steal money from her purse

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — A 31-year-old Waynesboro man has been charged with theft and terroristic threats following a domestic incident last month, according to Waynesboro Police.

Gary Lee Sherman, of the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue, was arrested after the incident, which occurred at 3:26 a.m. on April 22, police say. He is accused of threatening to “f*** up” a female with whom he’d had a romantic relationship while the victim’s children were present, police say. One of the children took a cellphone video depicting Sherman making the threats, which police say they viewed.

Police had been called to the residence for a separate incident on the same day, according to the criminal complaint.

Sherman also attempted to remove $700 from the victim’s purse, claiming the money was his. The victim told police he did not have permission to access her purse, and that the money was for her rent.

The money was recovered, police say.

Both Sherman and the victim admitted to being intoxicated, police say.

Sherman was taken into custody and transported to the Waynesboro Police Station for processing.