Coroner identifies victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in York

YORK -- The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim killed in a shooting in York Thursday night.

Antonio Garcia, 27, was found dead just before 7 p.m. on the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue.

Garcia is believed to have been living on the 200 block of West Hope Avenue in York, the coroner's office says.

The incident is still under investigation by York City Police.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner's office.

