Eagles sign former Redskins’ LB Zach Brown to one-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have signed a former Redskins’ linebacker.

LB Zach Brown, 29, has agreed to a one-year deal to join Philadelphia.

The team had a hole in the middle of its defense after LB Jordan Hicks left via free agency.

In 2018, Brown suited up in all 16 games for the Redskins, and totaled 96 tackles and a sack.

He will look to start alongside LB Nigel Bradham.