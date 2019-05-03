PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Washington Redskins inside linebacker Zach Brown (53) looks on during a NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 23, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Eagles won 34-24.(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eagles sign former Redskins’ LB Zach Brown to one-year deal
PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have signed a former Redskins’ linebacker.
LB Zach Brown, 29, has agreed to a one-year deal to join Philadelphia.
The team had a hole in the middle of its defense after LB Jordan Hicks left via free agency.
In 2018, Brown suited up in all 16 games for the Redskins, and totaled 96 tackles and a sack.