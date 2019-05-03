Firman Power Equipment recalls gas generators due to potential fire hazard

PEORIA, AZ — Firman Power Equipment is recalling its P03615 gas generators because the generator’s carbon canister can leak gas, posing a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The affected generators have the date codes 10/2018, 11/2018, or 12/2018 printed on the generator’s fuel tank. Serial numbers range from 4829200012 through 4833913602. The serial numbers are also printed on a white nameplate on the fuel tank.

The generators are black and yellow, and were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale warehouse stores and online at Costco.com from January through March of this year. The retail price was about $500.