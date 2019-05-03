Food dehydrator recalled due to fire hazard

Greenfield World Trade has recalled one of its food dehydrators due to overheating issues. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received several reports of the dehydrators overheating and melting or burning, including three property damage reports.

Description: This recall involves the Excalibur EZ DRY 5-tray food dehydrator with model number TTEVM50W or EVM50W. The 600W electric dehydrator is white, weighs 7 pounds and is about 12 inches tall by 15 inches wide. It has a temperature dial with an on/off switch on the front and a vented see-through lid at the top. The model number and embossed date code are printed on a white label on the underside of the unit. The date code for the TTEVM50W model is 3217 and for the EVM50W model the date code is 4017 or 4516.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled food dehydrators and contact Greenfield World Trade to receive a full refund.