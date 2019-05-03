Fraudulent check for $6,000 used at home improvement stores

EPHRATA, PA — Police say a man used bank account information from an Ephrata area business to swindle home improvement stores out of $6,000. The business’ information was used to make a fraudulent $6,000 check. The suspect then used the check to make purchases at home improvement stores in Hanover. Police say he was driving a Penske truck. Police believe that the suspect frequents home improvement stores in the Hanover and Harrisburg area and may be involved in a remodeling or contractor business in York, Adams or Dauphin County or northern Maryland.
Photo Gallery
Police urge anyone able to identify the man in these pictures to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 x 243 or leave a tip by clicking Submit a Tip on our Crimewatch page.