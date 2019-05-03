Fraudulent check for $6,000 used at home improvement stores

EPHRATA, PA — Police say a man used bank account information from an Ephrata area business to swindle home improvement stores out of $6,000. The business’ information was used to make a fraudulent $6,000 check. The suspect then used the check to make purchases at home improvement stores in Hanover. Police say he was driving a Penske truck. Police believe that the suspect frequents home improvement stores in the Hanover and Harrisburg area and may be involved in a remodeling or contractor business in York, Adams or Dauphin County or northern Maryland.

Police urge anyone able to identify the man in these pictures to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 x 243 or leave a tip by clicking Submit a Tip on our Crimewatch page.