Fraudulent check for $6,000 used at home improvement stores

Posted 9:29 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, May 3, 2019

EPHRATA, PA — Police say a man used bank account information from an Ephrata area business to swindle home improvement stores out of $6,000. The business’ information was used to make a fraudulent $6,000 check. The suspect then used the check to make purchases at home improvement stores in Hanover.  Police say he was driving a Penske truck.  Police believe that the suspect frequents home improvement stores in the Hanover and Harrisburg area and may be involved in a remodeling or contractor business in York, Adams or Dauphin County or northern Maryland.

Police urge anyone able to identify the man in these pictures to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 x 243 or leave a tip by clicking Submit a Tip on our Crimewatch page.

