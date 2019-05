× Give Local York breaks $1.5M, surpasses 2018 total

YORK — Give Local York has surpassed last year’s total of $1,479,262.

With just under six and a half hours left in the 24-hour online giving event, more than 6,400 donors have raised a total of $1,502.011.44 for 317 organizations.

Give Local York is hoping to raise $3 million this year.

For more information on the event and how you can be part of the effort, visit our Give Local York page or go to GiveLocalYork.org.