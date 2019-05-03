Give Local York cracks $1 million mark

YORK — Give Local York has passed its first big milestone of the day, as donations have crossed the $1 million plateau.

With just under 11 1/2 hours left in the 24-hour online giving event, more than 4,100 donors have raised a total of $1,010.271.29 for more than 300 organizations in York County.

Give Local York is hoping to raise $3 million this year.

For more information on the event and how you can be part of the effort, visit our Give Local York page or go to GiveLocalYork.org.

