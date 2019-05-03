Give Local York: Cultural Alliance of York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s finally the day of the big give!

Today, FOX43 Morning News is live from the headquarters of Give Local York, and we will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

One of the organizations that stopped by is the Cultural Alliance of York County and Kelley Gibson, offered more on what the Cultural Alliance of York County offers.

You can check it out in the clip above.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.