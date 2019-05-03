× Give Local York: Susquehanna Valley EMS events in Hellam Township, Wrightsville

FOX43 Sports’ Andrew Kalista made a stop at two Susquehanna Valley EMS events during our Give Local York coverage.

During FOX43 First At 4, he spoke with Business Development Manager Terri Givens at Jim Mack’s Ice Cream in Hellam Township.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew then traveled to John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville where he spoke with Adam Marden, an operations manager of Susquehanna Valley EMS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.