× Give Local York: The Markets at Hanover

A number of organizations have gathered at The Markets at Hanover for Give Local York.

Sports Director Todd Sadowski spent the evening there, speaking with New Hope Ministries’ Brent Toomey and Carol Connor, of TrueNorth Wellness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He also spoke with Main Street Hanover's Justine Trucksess, and Kimberly Hackett, of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Hanover and Spring Grove.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, you canĀ visit our Give Local York page here.