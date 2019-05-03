× House passes first climate change bill since Trump pulled out of Paris agreement

The House of Representatives passed its first major piece of legislation addressing climate change on Thursday, aiming to prevent the US from leaving the Paris climate agreement.

The bill passed, 231-190. Three Republicans joined with Democrats to support the legislation.

It prohibits the use of federal funds from being used to withdraw from the treaty — an agreement that’s been sharply criticized by President Donald Trump. He’s vowed to withdraw from the treaty, which wouldn’t happen until November 2020, the same month as his re-election. Trump announced in June 2017 that the US would withdraw from the agreement.

The bill also requires the President to meet US obligations under the Paris Agreement of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

The bill is not expected to go far in the GOP-controlled Senate.

House Democrats have held more than 30 hearings on climate change this year and created a select committee to address the issue. They consider the bill Thursday their first major legislative step on an issue that’s bound to dominate in the 2020 elections.