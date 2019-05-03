× Lancaster County man accused of stealing from same Giant store 7 times

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 29-year-old Lancaster County man is facing several charges after police say he stole items from the same Giant Food store on seven different occasions over a one-month span.

Jacksua A. Albino-Camacho, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after his arrest at the Giant store on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Albino-Camacho was seen taking $126.97 worth of merchandise from the store. A search of his vehicle yielded marijuana, plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

Further investigation determined Albino-Camacho was responsible for several other retail thefts at the same store, according to police.

Those incidents occurred at:

8:59 a.m., Wednesday, April 3: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $58.72 worth of merchandise from the store.

7:21 a.m., Friday, April 5: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $25.92 worth of merchandise from the store

6:42 a.m., Monday, April 8: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $5.99 worth of merchandise from the store.

3:40 a.m., Wednesday, April 10: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $34.99 worth of merchandise from the store.

6:36 a.m., Friday, April 12: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $4.27 worth of merchandise from the store.

7:08 a.m., Wednesday, April 17: Albino-Camacho was observed stealing $24.44 worth of merchandise from the store.

Following his arrest on Thursday, Albino-Camacho was processed and taken before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller for arraignment. Bail was set at $10,000, which Albino-Camacho could not post. He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.