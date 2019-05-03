× Lancaster teen arrested after leading police on foot chase from traffic stop

LANCASTER — Police have charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man with weapons, drug, and other offenses after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Thursday night.

Jadyn Rivera, of the 800 block of North Duke Street, has been charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, and two counts of loitering and prowling at night time in the incident, which occurred at 8:48 ap.m. at North Duke and East Clay streets, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, and Rivera, who was a passenger in the car, fled from the scene. A Lancaster officer pursued on foot, and observed Rivera reaching into the waistband of his pants while running, police say.

Rivera allegedly leaped over a fence and ran through the back yards of two homes on East Clay Street while the officer pursued. The officer eventually caught Rivera as he attempted to get into the third yard of another Clay Street home, according to police.

Rivera was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana when he was taken into custody, police say. While speaking to residents of the homes Rivera ran past, another officer located a handgun he had discarded during the chase, police say.

The handgun, a Glock semi-automatic pistol, had been reported stolen to police in Montgomery County in 2018. The handgun was seized as evidence.

Rivera was later arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. The driver of the Impala was issued a summary citation. The driver and other passengers from the vehicle were released from the scene.