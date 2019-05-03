Lancaster woman found guilty of prostitution

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County jury needed just 30 minutes of deliberation to convict a Lancaster woman of prostitution charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannon M. Myers, 33, was sentenced to time-served to a year in prison after being found guilty of offering sex acts for money to an undercover officer posing as a client on Backpage.com, prosecutors say. The officer met Myers at the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East on Feb. 23, 2018. Myers offered the officer a specific sex act in exchange for $150.

Myers, who spent about a month in prison after her arrest, will serve the remainder of her sentence under parole supervision, the DA’s office said.

