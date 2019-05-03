× Man stabbed after firing shots at ex-wife and her husband in Cumberland County

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A man is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home in Cumberland County and firing shots at her and her husband as they slept early Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Troopers were dispatched to first block of Netherby Lane in South Middleton Township around 12:36 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Investigators say 29-year-Joel Paugh forced his way into the home and began shooting at his ex-wife and her husband as they slept in their bedroom.

The woman was shot in the wrist, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, the public information officer for PSP Troop H.

A struggle then ensued between Paugh and the male victim. During the melee, the victims retrieved knives and stabbed Paugh multiple times, Trooper Frazer said.

Paugh and both victims were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment.

State police say the victims’ injuries are not considered life threatening and there is no imminent threat to the public.

It is unclear what Paugh’s condition is.

Charges have not yet been filed, but are expected to be forthcoming.

FOX43 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.