Not as warm with shower and thunderstorm chances on Friday; staying unsettled through the weekend

MUGGY WITH T-STORMS: The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday. It’s another warm and stuffy start to the region, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. There’s some haze and fog, especially east. A few isolated showers are possible too. It’s not as warm, but it’s still very muggy through the rest of the day. Some limited breaks of sunshine are expected. Some showers and thunderstorms start to pop up around mid-afternoon. There could be quite the wide range in temperatures, with readings in the middle 60s to middle 70s. Expect to dodge showers and thunderstorms through the evening for any Friday plans too! There’s a small chance for some stronger to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and small hail are the primary threat, but a brief spin-up of a weak tornado and areas of flooding are an extremely low chance. Conditions dry out through the night. Expect lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances, but one day is drier than the other. Saturday is going to be that drier day. There’s plenty of clouds to start, but some breaks in the clouds are expected during the afternoon. With partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should manage to slip into the lower to middle 70s. A few isolated showers are possible, but the brunt of the precipitation associated with the next system arrives through the night. In fact, a decent soaking is possible through the night. The soaking continues into much of Sunday. The heaviest rain should fall during the morning, but the rest of the day looks pretty dreary. Temperatures look cooler for the region, with readings in the 50s to lower 60s.

WARM AGAIN NEXT WEEK: Conditions to start next week are much drier, but it won’t come without some small shower chances. Monday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. The humidity briefly dips down a bit. A couple late day showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, is possible during the late day hours. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies as the next system meanders nearby. There could be a few thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s with more humid conditions. Wednesday is still quite warm with small thunderstorm chances. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. A better chance for thunderstorms appears to be setting up for Thursday. Temperatures are still in the 70s. Both Wednesday and Thursday are quite muggy.

-Andrea Michaels