Olivia’s prepares a Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w/ grilled pineapple

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Boardwalk Salmon BLT Panini w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Yukon Gold Potato Salad!

Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w grilled Pineapple
Ahi Tuna marinated w our Jerk rub. Fire grilled and smothered w fresh pineapple, radish, leafy greens, & an avocado lime pesto…. Served along w our minty watermelon salad…

Avocado Lime Pesto :
2 large Hass Avocados – ripe w seed & skin removed
1 cup Basil – chopped
2 limes – juiced
4 oz E.V.O.O
Pinch – kosher salt
Pinch – black pepper
2 tbsp Garlic – chopped
1 Habanero Pepper- seeds removed – chopped
1/2 cup Romano Cheese

Combine all ingredients except Olive Oil into food processor.  Pulse until finely chopped.  Slowly add the E.V.O.O while chopping until you have a nice creamy consistency approx 1-2 minutes.  Enjoy!

