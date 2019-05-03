Olivia’s prepares a Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w/ grilled pineapple

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Boardwalk Salmon BLT Panini w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Yukon Gold Potato Salad!

Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w grilled Pineapple

Ahi Tuna marinated w our Jerk rub. Fire grilled and smothered w fresh pineapple, radish, leafy greens, & an avocado lime pesto…. Served along w our minty watermelon salad…

Avocado Lime Pesto :

2 large Hass Avocados – ripe w seed & skin removed

1 cup Basil – chopped

2 limes – juiced

4 oz E.V.O.O

Pinch – kosher salt

Pinch – black pepper

2 tbsp Garlic – chopped

1 Habanero Pepper- seeds removed – chopped

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

Combine all ingredients except Olive Oil into food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Slowly add the E.V.O.O while chopping until you have a nice creamy consistency approx 1-2 minutes. Enjoy!