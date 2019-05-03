Olivia’s prepares a Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w/ grilled pineapple

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!
Jamaican Jerk Tuna Panini w grilled Pineapple
Ahi Tuna marinated w our Jerk rub. Fire grilled and smothered w fresh pineapple, radish, leafy greens, & an avocado lime pesto…. Served along w our minty watermelon salad…
Avocado Lime Pesto :
2 large Hass Avocados – ripe w seed & skin removed
1 cup Basil – chopped
2 limes – juiced
4 oz E.V.O.O
Pinch – kosher salt
Pinch – black pepper
2 tbsp Garlic – chopped
1 Habanero Pepper- seeds removed – chopped
1/2 cup Romano Cheese
Combine all ingredients except Olive Oil into food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Slowly add the E.V.O.O while chopping until you have a nice creamy consistency approx 1-2 minutes. Enjoy!