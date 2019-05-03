× Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are investigating a home invasion and assault that occurred Thursday afternoon on the 800 block of East Orange Street.

According to police, a male victim suffered a laceration to his forehead in the incident, which occurred at about 4:58 p.m.

Police say the victim was in his living room when he heard someone walk in through the back door. When the victim investigated, he told police he saw an unknown black male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build wearing all dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, and a mask.

The victim told police he confronted the suspect and struck him in the head with a chair, but the suspect responded by pistol-whipping the victim. The suspect then exited the home and ran east through an alley toward North Broad Street, police say.

Due to the time frame, location, and description of the suspect, police say they are looking into the possibility that the home invasion was related to a robbery that occurred at Broad Street Laundry last week. It is possible the suspect suffered a recent injury after being struck by the chair, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.