Police charge 2 people, juvenile suspect in Lancaster fight that left 5 people injured

LANCASTER — Three people have been arrested after a fight involving a stabbing that occurred Sunday on the first block of Green Street in Lancaster, according to Lancaster City Police.

Five people were taken to Lancaster-area hospitals in the aftermath of the fight, police say.

After an investigation, police have charged:

Tiara Angelique Adonetto, a.k.a. “Chris Maisonet,” of the first block of Green Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of riot, and one count of conspiracy to riot. Police say she struck an 18-year-old female victim in the face with a firearm and stabbed her during the fight. Adonetto, 17, is being charged as an adult, according to police. She was transported to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Elyse C. Maysonet, 35, of the first block of Green Street, is charged with riot, conspiracy to riot, and corruption of minors. Police say they viewed a video of the fight that showed Maysonet and Adonetto, her daughter, among those involved.

A 15-year-old juvenile is charged with riot, aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats in juvenile court. Police say the juvenilel struck the 18-year-old victim and a 29-year-old victim on their faces with a firearm/pistol, resulting in injuries to both victims. The juvenile also pointed the firearm at the face of a third victim, and on April 30, communicated a verbal threat to a fourth victim on the 800 block of Manor Street stemming from the fight.

The 29-year-old victim that was found at Chester Street and Pershing Avenue. is still recovering at the hospital from injuries received from being stabbed during the fight on Green Street. Detectives are still conducting interviews and follow up investigations. It is possible that additional charges will be filed against additional suspects in the near future.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Det. Heather Halstead at (717) 735-3353 or via email at halsteah@lancasterpolice.com, or contact Det. Ryan Work via email at workr@lancasterpolice.com.