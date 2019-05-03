× Police identify man killed in tractor trailer accident on PA Turnpike Thursday

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police have identified the man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

Andrew C. Darling, 27, of Latrobe, Pa., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Corner’s Office, police say. The accident occurred at about 9:52 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-76 in West Cocalico Township.

Police say Darling was driving a tractor trailer in the right lane when he exited the roadway at Mile Marker 280.0 for unknown reasons. The truck traveled through the grass on the side of the road for about a tenth of a mile before coming to rest in a shallow embankment, lying on its passenger side. The truck struck several trees at the bottom of the embankment, police say.

Darling suffered major injuries as a result of the crash, and died at the scene, according to police.