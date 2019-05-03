× Police investigating suspected child-luring attempt in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBUG, Cumberland County — Police are investigating a suspected child-luring incident that occurred Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

According to police, a van driven by a gray-haired white male approached a school bus stop at West Simpson and South Frederick streets. The man claimed to be from the school and was there to pick up the students, but no one got in the van. The driver eventually left, police say.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Mechanicsburg Police at 717-691-3300.