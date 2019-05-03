Police searching for missing Perry County man

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing man.

Scott Kapp, 39, has ties to Mechanicsburg, Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kapp are asked to contact PSP Troop H at 717-567-3110.

You can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

