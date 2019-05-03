× Sheriff’s office calls out hiker for wearing sandals

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona sheriff’s office called out a group of hikers who weren’t prepared for a 10-mile hike and had to be rescued.

“This hiker failed to take the posted warnings seriously as she and seven others had to be rescued out of Fossil Creek yesterday,” the post read Monday. “Definitely not appropriate footwear for the ten mile hike.”

Photos on the Gila County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page show cloth sandals that appear to be broken.

It’s not clear how the shoes are broken, but they weren’t appropriate for hiking.

The sheriff’s office also posted a photo of its sign at Fossil Creek that mentions having proper footwear.

“Wear sturdy hiking shoes, not flip-flops,” the sign says.

The sign says 200 people have to be rescued out of Fossil Creek each year.

It tells hikers to bring water, sun protection, proper shoes and to be prepared for a 10-mile hike in 100-degree temperatures at an elevation of 6,000 feet.