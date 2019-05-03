× Suspects accused of taking $21,000 worth of panties from Harrisburg Victoria’s Secret last month identified

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police say the suspects accused of stealing $21,000 worth of panties from a Victoria’s Secret Store in the Capital City Mall last month have been identified.

Aida Melcado and a juvenile identified by police as “BC” were identified by police performing a drug investigation in Fairfax County, Virginia on April 18, police say. They were found to be in possession of stolen merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store in Bethesda, Maryland, at the time of their arrest. Further investigation uncovered the same “booster” bags that were used in the theft at the Capital City Mall on April 7, according to police.

Melcado and BC entered the Capital City Mall Victoria’s Secret at about 3 p.m. that day, police say. They were carrying two large, black shopping bags and talking on cell phones. They allegedly removed panties from a display table and drawers in the store, placing them in the bags. BC acted as a lookout while Melcado took the panties, police say.

The suspects took 375 hipster panties valued at $3,937.50, 375 cut thongs valued at $3,937.50, 1,000 thongs valued at $10,500, and 250 raw-cut hip-hugging panties valued at $2,625.00. The total loss to the store was $21,000, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Melcado, and juvenile charges have been filed against BC, police say.