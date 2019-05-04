‘Cornhole for a cause’ helps local high school seniors pay for college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Graduations season is upon us, and many local high school students are preparing for the next chapter in their lives.

For some local students, the harsh reality of paying for college comes with the transition from high school to college. However, one community in Lancaster City came together to help those struggling students make the transition less stressful.

The Willow Valley Communities hosted its 3rd annual 'Cornhole for a Cause' on Saturday. The community partnered with the School District of Lancaster to raise money that will help graduating seniors pay for college fees and expenses.

Event organizers said unlike most local events this one focuses on helping older kids that are preparing for that next phase in their life.

"People do not realize what a few hundred dollars does, but I believe that that few hundred dollars to pay a students fees before they head to college can really make a difference in their entire life," said Superintendent at School District of Lancaster, Damaris Rau. "Every child deserves a chance and by us being able to do this, we are actually giving seniors chance to become more educated and actually make something of themselves and actually help our community grow as a whole," said Cori Steiner, Community Outreach Chair person at Willow Valley Communities.

Teams were made up of more than 50 residents from the community. They all helped meet the event's goal of raising $8,000.