Family & friends gather for vigil in memory of woman killed while crossing road in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Family and friends gathered on Saturday in Dauphin County to remember the woman who was killed in a pedestrian crash this week.

42-year-old Bianca Filippelli was hit by a car while crossing the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township Monday night.

On Saturday, people lit candles and prayed remembering the kind of person that she was.

“There is always bad you can dwell on but the happy moments are all that matters,” said her daughter, Travnia Phillips. “She was spunky she just knew how to walk into a room and have all eyes on her,” she added.

Filippelli`s family says they have a lot of expenses they have to take on including her funeral.

To help the family out visit: gofundme.com