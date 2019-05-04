Flooding concerns tonight and Sunday with no dry stretch in sight!

FLOODING CONCERNS TONIGHT/SUNDAY: After a decent dry stretch early Saturday morning, our next wave of wet weather is moving in. Showers will continue to overspread the area this evening becoming more steady and moderate into the overnight period. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 8 PM Saturday for York, Adams, and Lancaster counties and lasts through Sunday morning. These are the same locations that got washed out Friday night with showers and thunderstorms. As moderate to heavy bands of consistent rain showers move through tonight, it will likely be enough to cause localized water issues with regards to flooding. During the overnight period, flooding is especially dangerous given that it is harder to see ponding on roadways or entirely flooded roadways. If you can avoid traveling anywhere tonight and early Sunday, that would be best! Those that live in low lying areas and along streams and creeks that are prone to flooding need to be on high alert. A copious amount of rain is possible over the next 24 hours, with some models spitting out 2-3″ over a large chunk of the area. This Flash Flood Watch will likely be expanded and extended.

COOLING DOWN SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday will once again drop into the below average category. With consistent rain likely through the morning and most of the afternoon hours, we should remain pretty steady from where we drop off tonight. Lows are expected in the upper 50s to low 60s and we could tack on a degree or two to that, but otherwise we will likely remain pretty cool for this time of year. Highs are expected in the low 60s Sunday with rain showers coming to an end in the evening.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: The wet pattern we just can’t seem to shake continues into next week. We could see some dry time Monday and Tuesday with limited shower and thunderstorm chances. Monday should feature just a few stray showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. By Wednesday, our next wave of more steady rain showers looks to creep in and linger through the rest of the work week. Flooding continues to remain a concern with no decent dry stretch in the forecast.

