× Girl Scout donates money to buy wheelchairs for Honor Flight

Las Vegas, Nev. (KTNV) — A local 12-year-old girl is being recognized for helping our local veterans make an important trip to the nation’s capital this weekend.

Abigail is a Girl Scout and she decided to donate all the money she earned from this year’s cookie sales to Honor Flight.

She donated $1,200, which bought 8 brand-new wheelchairs. The wheelchairs will be used to help the group of veterans who will be visiting several war memorials on Saturday.

Abigail also asked her classmates to write letters of appreciation to the veterans. She collected more than 240 letters for the veterans.