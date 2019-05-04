Give Local York: York County Literacy Council

Posted 12:32 AM, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33AM, May 4, 2019

Bobbi Anne Deleo, of the York County Literacy Council, spoke with FOX43 about the organization and how the Give Local York donations will help out the non-profit.

