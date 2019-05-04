× Man taken to hospital after kitchen fire in York

York – A man is in the hospital after fire crews battled a house fire, Saturday morning.

The fire broke out after 9:00 a.m on the 700 block of East Philadelphia Avenue.

York City Fire Chief, Chad Deardoff, says the fire was contained to the kitchen.

One man and an infant were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The infant was released from the hospital but the man was not released according to the Chief Deardoff.

The Chief says an electrical malfunction on the kitchen’s stove caused the fire.

The estimated fire damage is $20,000.00.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.