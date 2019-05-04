Man taken to hospital after shooting in Lancaster

Lancaster – A 22-year-old man from Manheim Township is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lancaster.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m., Saturday near the intersection of East Orange Street and North Duke Street.

Officers say they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived on the scene. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene. They are also reviewing video surveillance from local businesses in the area.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-735-3301.