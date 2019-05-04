March for Babies held in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - People marched for a world with stronger babies and healthier moms.

One step at a time, people hoped, remembered and celebrated at the annual March for Babies. Around 300 people walked to support all of those who have had a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit and honoring those who have lost a loved one.

Fox43's Jack Eble and Bryanna Gallagher served as emcees at the event.

Elizabet Checchia said her family was this year's ambassador family. The march helps families get together to support those facing the toughest challenge of their lives, according to Checchia.

"What we're trying to do is not only help March of Dimes raise awareness of just how much struggles women go through with their pregnancy and the complications, but also what happens after the pregnancy and having a child in the NICU and how to rebuild your family after that experience and trying to just make families whole again, " said Checchia.

More than $8,500 were raised at the march today, but more than $70,000 have been raised overall in Central Pennsylvania to support the cause.