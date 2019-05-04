People celebrate diversity, peace and unity at 20th annual Amani Festival in Carlisle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County - People celebrated 20 years of diversity, peace and unity today at the 20th annual Amani Festival in downtown Carlisle.

The Amani Festival is a one-day, multi-cultural event that has brought the community together year after year. Event organizers said this year's festival represented 22 countries. Artists and speakers took to the streets to showcase their unique culture. More than 80 vendors joined the fun with foods and crafts from local areas as well as other parts of the country, according to Tanis Monroy, Amani Festival Committee President.

"Carlisle is very historic and people don't realize just how much diversity there is so they come here; they taste it, they smell it and they can hear it. It's a big takeaway, from children all the way to adults," said Monroy.

The festival is held on the first Saturday of May every year. Monroy said the committee hopes to continue expanding the festival to bring more people together in Central Pennsylvania.