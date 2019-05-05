4th annual ‘Walk to End Lupus’ held in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Improved quality of life for people affected by lupus is the mission for those who participated in the 4th annual walk to end lupus on Sunday.

Friends and families walked together to raise money, awareness and show their support. Lupus is an aggressive autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body in a variety of ways.

The Philadelphia Tri-State chapter of Lupus Foundation of America provides services in several counties including some in Central Pennsylvania. The organization raised money to help fund those services in an effort to fight lupus.

"It's amazing to see so many people coming out," said chapter CEO, Cindy Messerle, "some people are living with lupus and there are teams supporting them to come out and walk on their behalf and to raise on their behalf to help find a cure."

They raised more than $20,000 at the walk on Sunday.