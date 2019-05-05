× Alleged drunk driver charged after losing control of vehicle, destroying several graves

Georgia – A dozen graves were damaged around 2 a.m. at the West Hill Cemetery on Saturday when an alleged drunk driver’s vehicle left the roadway.

Dalton Police arrested 41-year-old Cliff Erick Sneed at the cemetery located on W. Emery Street. Sneed was driving a 1990 Chevy GMT 400 when he lost control of the vehicle and pummeled the grave sites of at least 12 people.

When officers arrived at the cemetery, Sneed was asked to perform several field sobriety tests. He was ultimately charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

Officers are working to determine plot owners as well as contacting next of kin to notify them of the damage.