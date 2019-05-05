× ‘Avengers: Endgame’ crosses the $2 billion mark in record time

“Avengers: Endgame” is still dominating the box office.

The Disney and Marvel film has crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It’s the fifth film in history to do so.

The film has made $2.189 billion in 11 days of release, which is the fastest any film has made $2 billion. It is now the second highest-grossing film of all time.

The film, which stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America, notched an estimated $428 million globally for its second weekend of release. That includes an estimated $146 million in North America.

So where does “Endgame” go from here? The film now sets its sights on the highest grossing film in history, “Avatar.”

“Endgame” had the biggest global opening in film history with an unprecedented $1.2 billion opening last weekend. That included a record $357 million opening weekend in North America.

“In this post-honeymoon phase, ‘Endgame’ has proven that it is no one-weekend wonder,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business.

Dergarabedian said the film “continues to engender both enthusiasm and love from audiences around the globe” who have been captivated the “story, the characters and the significance” of the Avengers’ epic finale.

Can it make it to the top of the all time box office list? Dergarabedian thinks it has a shot, but it won’t be easy with more big summer movies on the way.

“‘Endgame’ has literally sprinted to heights that were once unthinkable,” he said. “The only thing that could slow its ascent is the onslaught of notable summer blockbusters hitting theaters in coming weeks starting with ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ next weekend.”