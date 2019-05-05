× Police: Man shot after robbery and assault in Lebanon

Lebanon – The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a shooting after an attempted robbery, Sunday morning.

Efrain Olivera, 28, told police that he was shot while he was walking along North Patridge Street after leaving a night club.

Olivera alleges that a suspect with a face covering approached him demanding for Olivera to hand over his belongings.

The 28-year-old said when refused, the suspect displayed a handgun. A struggle broke out between Olivera and the suspect.

Olivera told investigators that’s when the handgun discharged, striking him in the leg.

Officers say Olivera was taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area described by Olivera but was unable to find evidence.

Police do not believe the 28-year-old was randomly targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

This investigation is ongoing.