Rain showers tapering off tonight and we can enjoy some mainly dry time starting the new work week!

SHOWERS CONTINUE EARLY EVENING: After a gloomy, dreary, and sleepy Sunday, the rain showers still continue at this hour. Temperatures this afternoon were also well below average for this time of year. Comparing things to yesterday, we’re a good 10-15 degrees colder right now than at this time Saturday. Wet weather will slowly be tapering off this evening and we should enjoy a mainly dry start to the work week tomorrow. Rain showers will still continue for another couple of hours before coming to an end around 9-10 PM Sunday night. After that, expect areas of dense fog to develop given the moisture at the surface and temperatures dropping off nearing the dew point. Limited visibility through the overnight period and into your morning commute Monday will make travel difficult before the sun rises and warms the surface. Expect visibility as low as half a mile at times tonight and early Monday.

WARMER AND DRIER MONDAY: Mother Nature finally throws us a bone as we kick off the new work week. After we rid the dense morning fog early Monday, sunshine will begin to warm our temperatures. We should make a run for the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon. Now we’re not entirely dry Monday, there is a small chance for a stray showers late morning/early afternoon in the 11 AM – 2 PM time frame. Aside from that small shower chance, the rest of the day should remain dry, a decent dry stretch compared to the drenching weekend we had to deal with. Much of the same is in the forecast for Tuesday as well – warmer temperatures and just a few showers or potentially a thunderstorm later in the day. Enjoy the ample dry time Monday and Tuesday, more unsettled weather join us for the rest of the work week!

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: Another series of low pressure systems will impact us for the latter half of the work week. A few rain showers possible Wednesday with the better chance for rain showers Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still remain mild in the low 70s for the week, but high dew points will make it a continuously muggy feel. Unsettled weather looks to continue into the weekend, with some dry time possible Saturday before more wet weather joins us Sunday.

Have a wonderful Sunday

Meteorologist Jessica Pash