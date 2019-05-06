Annual memorial honoring fallen Pennsylvania police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police honored four members of Pennsylvania law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty in 2018, during the 26th annual memorial Monday. Two of those officers were from the area.

The two men were deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill from Harrisburg, and officer Alex Sable with York City Police.

Since 1791, 923 law enforcement officers have been killed in PA, but the president of the Pennsylvania Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police said even one death is too many.

"You don't know what will happen when you knock on the door with a warrant,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “Or what will happen when you pull over an errant driver during a traffic stop, or respond to a domestic violence call.”

Detective Sergeant Brian Cuscino, Officer Raymond Diaz Jr., Officer Alex Sable, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David hill were all killed in the line of duty.

"These officers spent their lives serving and protecting,” State Representative Barry Jozwiak of Berks County, said. “Now it's our turn to serve and protect them. And we serve them by honoring their memory."

Each family placed a white rose as part of a memorial wreath. Sable, a 37-year-old officer from York city, died unexpectedly of a heart attack after a training exercise. Hill, a 45-year-old, died in a shootout while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg.

Senator Mike Regan, who represents parts of York and Cumberland Counties, was a long time colleague and friend of Hill.

"He was an operator like no other and I think it was a wake up call to everybody in law enforcement when someone of that level loses their life,” Regan said.

It takes a unique bravery to run toward danger, not away from it.

“Those that would put their lives on the line to protect and serve individuals they may not even know is one of the most courageous acts humanly possible,” Les Neri, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge, said.

Each of the officers' families were presented with medals of ultimate sacrifice in honor of their loved ones.