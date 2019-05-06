× Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will share the stage in Hershey in July; Tickets go on sale Friday

HERSHEY — Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will take the stage at the Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm., Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

Ticket prices start at $37.60, and will be available at Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are pairing up for a 2019 North American Tour with special guest Neck Deep. What might appear an unlikely pairing actually makes sense from when blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, brought on Lil Wayne in 2011 for his first solo album Give the Drummer Some.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.