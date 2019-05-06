Bud Light launches rainbow pride bottles in support of LGBTQ Pride

ST. LOUIS – Bud Light announced this week that it will sell Rainbow Pride bottles for a limited time to celebrate World Pride.

The beer company, in partnership with LGBTQ media organization GLAAD, launched its first-ever rainbow aluminum bottle to support GLAAD, The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

According to the press release, from May 27 to June 30, $1 of every case sold will be donated to GLAAD to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.