Cumberland County man accused of punching woman in Walmart parking lot

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police have charged a 53-year-old Cumberland County man with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly punched a woman several times during an argument in the parking lot of a Lower Allen Township Walmart.

Jack Roderick Simpson Jr. was charged after the alleged confrontation, which occurred Friday around 3:33 p.m., according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Police say the victim was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot when Simpson, who is known to her, approached her vehicle on the driver’s side and began yelling at her. The victim said she exited her vehicle and Simpson continued yelling, calling her vulgar names. This caused her to slap him across the face, the victim said.

Simpson reacted by punching the woman several times in the head, face, and upper body, police say.

The incident was confirmed by surveillance video, police say, and Simpson later admitted to punching the woman during a police interview.

The victim suffered visible redness and bruising to her check, a swollen lip, and a cut on the inside of her mouth. Simpson was arrested for simple assault and transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was later released on bail.