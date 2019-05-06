Decent dry stretch over the next 24 hours before next wave of wet weather settles in!

WARMER DAY TUESDAY: After ending off the weekend on a cold and dreary note, we are starting a new chapter this week with warmer temperatures and drier conditions! A few passing clouds earlier today brought a minor rain chance, but there wasn’t enough moisture in the atmosphere to support shower development. We remain dry for the rest of today with clouds clearing tonight! The clear start to the day tomorrow should allow temperatures to soar into the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. Most of tomorrow will also remain dry until the evening hours. As a cold front sags southward, it will bring some rain chances to northern portions of the state, but by the time it makes its way into the Susquehanna Valley the front will be moisture starved. It is possible we see a stray shower north of the turnpike, and even that chance is limited.

PLENTY OF RAIN CHANCES AHEAD: Despite the mainly dry days Monday and Tuesday, unsettled weather will make its way back into the forecast by the middle of the work week. Wednesday cloud cover will begin to build back in and temperatures will drop. Strong easterly flow Wednesday and Thursday should be enough to support shower development as another wave of low pressure closes in on the area. Rain shower chances look modest Wednesday with just a stray shower or two, but a gloomy day will be likely. Thursday some more scattered activity picks up and we once again end off the week with unsettled weather continuing into Friday. We’re already sitting a good chunk above average for precipitation for the month of May and we’re only in the 1st week of May!

COOLER BY NEXT WEEKEND: Strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will swing through the area late next weekend and into the start of the next work week. This digging trough will cool us down by Sunday into the mid 60s for highs again, very similar to this past Sunday. We keep the cooler trend into next Monday as well with temperatures staying well below average for this time of year!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann