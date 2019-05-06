× Educators honored with discounts, free food during Teacher Appreciation Week

Today begins Teacher Appreciation Week, and some restaurants are offering discounts and free meals to our educators.

National Teacher Appreciation Day, set for Tuesday, May 7, is the biggest discount day, while many deals last through Sunday, May 12.

The following offers can vary based on location, and all offers require teachers to show a valid school ID:

Arby’s: Teachers or administrators can receive a free sandwich Tuesday, May 7 at participating locations with a valid ID.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree.

Chick-fil-A: Select locations are offering teachers location-specific promotions on Tuesday and others are celebrating for a week. Contact your local Chick-Fil-A for more information.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and school staff with a valid school ID can get buy-one-get-one free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. This deal only applies to in-person orders.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide promotion, but according to RetailMeNot some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID. You’ll need to contact your local chain for more information.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is honoring teachers all month long. Beginning Tuesday educators and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase. The order must be placed on the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.

Local restaurants and smaller chains may also be having special promotions for teachers. If you know of a promotion you’d like us to add to our list, please send the name of business and a link to the website/information to news@fox43.com.