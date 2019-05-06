Ephrata Police seek information in regards to vandalism of Grater Park Pavilion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are seeking information in regards to the vandalism of Grater Park Pavilion on Cocalico Street in the borough.

Police believe that it occurred Sunday evening, a day after volunteers from a corporate community outreach program painted the exterior of the buildings in the park.

Police investigated the burglary and criminal mischief incident Monday. Police say appliances were overturned, green and white paint was splattered on the floors and walls, and the contents of the building were ransacked.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Cook at 717-738-9200 ext. 271. You can also submit a tip here.