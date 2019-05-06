× Harrisburg man to serve over 8 years in prison for drug trafficking, firearm charges

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was sentenced Thursday to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the city police department that found that 23-year-old Caesar Torres-Rodriguez possessed a firearm in furtherance of trafficking heroin on April 30, 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.