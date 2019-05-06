× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (May 6, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a car chase that crossed county lines early this morning. A 39-year-old Chester County man led police on a chase from Chester to Lancaster County, and ended up boxed in at a Lancaster Turkey Hill parking lot around 4:00am. The suspect attempted to drive to railroad tracks before fleeing on foot. Police were able to subdue the suspect. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll take you to a memorial service that honors police officers who were killed in the line of duty. Multiple officers are being honored today, all of whom died in 2018. Our coverage of the service is coming up today First at Four.