× Hummelstown woman charged after police receive two noise complaints in two hours

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — Well, she can’t say she wasn’t warned.

A 54-year-old Hummelstown woman is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct after police were called to her residence twice in a two-hour span for complaints of excessively loud music.

Pamela Morrison, of North Duke Street, was arrested Saturday at 11:40 p.m. after police made a second visit to her home on a noise complaint, Hummelstown Borough Police say.

She had been cited for summary violations of disorderly conduct twice in the previous week, police say, and Saturday night’s misdemeanor charges came after officers visited her home for the second time.

On both occasions Saturday night, officers noted the volume of Morrison’s television was “excessive,” police say. After the first visit, police charged her with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and warned her to keep her television volume at a reasonable level.

About two hours later, police say, they were called to Morrison’s home again for another noise complaint. This time, Morrison was placed under arrest, taken to Central Booking for processing and arraignment, and later released after posting bail.